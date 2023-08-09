Now, ED begins probe against former Punjab Deputy CM Om Parkash Soni in DA case

Chandigarh, August 8
More trouble seems to be in store for former Deputy CM Om Parkash Soni as after the arrest by the Vigilance Bureau, now the Enforcement Directorate has also started a probe against him.
The agency has started a probe against Soni under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Soni was already arrested by the Vigilance Bureau last month in disproportionate assets case.
Sources revealed that the ED had asked the Vigilance Bureau regarding details related to probe against Soni. Apart from that, the details of bank accounts and movable and immoveable properties of Soni and his family members were also sought.
Soni was summoned by the Vigilance Bureau in scams related to the procurement of hand sanitisers during Covid. It found that from April 1, 2016, to March 31, 2022, the former Deputy CM and his family’s income was Rs 4.52 crore while the expenditure was Rs 12.48 crore. It was Rs 7.96 crore more than his known sources of income.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No-confidence motion debate: Amit Shah appeals for peace in Manipur, says attempts to politicise issue shameful
Home Minister rules out change of guard in Manipur, question...
Harmanpreet’s double knocks Pakistan out of Asian Champions Trophy hockey, India emerge 4-0 winners
India will play Japan in semifinal on Friday, while Malaysia...
Haryana violence: BJP delegation visits Nuh to meet admin officials, AAP’s stopped
Police said AAP delegation was stopped and sent back in view...
You killed 'Bharat Mata' in Manipur, Rahul Gandhi targets Centre
The debate had been initiated by Congress leader Gaurav Gogo...
A hug, a wink, and now a kiss: Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha gestures under lens
The action brings misogyny in politics back to focus