Now, ED begins probe against former Punjab Deputy CM Om Parkash Soni in DA case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 8

More trouble seems to be in store for former Deputy CM Om Parkash Soni as after the arrest by the Vigilance Bureau, now the Enforcement Directorate has also started a probe against him.

The agency has started a probe against Soni under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Soni was already arrested by the Vigilance Bureau last month in disproportionate assets case.

Sources revealed that the ED had asked the Vigilance Bureau regarding details related to probe against Soni. Apart from that, the details of bank accounts and movable and immoveable properties of Soni and his family members were also sought.

Soni was summoned by the Vigilance Bureau in scams related to the procurement of hand sanitisers during Covid. It found that from April 1, 2016, to March 31, 2022, the former Deputy CM and his family’s income was Rs 4.52 crore while the expenditure was Rs 12.48 crore. It was Rs 7.96 crore more than his known sources of income.

