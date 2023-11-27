Now, fewer villages in Punjab opposing liquor vends: Excise Dept data

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, November 26

Though liquor consumption is very high in Punjab, the number of panchayats approaching the Punjab Excise Department to get liquor shops in their villages shut or relocated is on the decline. From 140 resolutions submitted by different villages in 2012, the number has fallen to merely five so far this year.

Every year, panchayats interested in getting liquor vends relocated or shut in their village pass a resolution to this effect and submit it to the department. Interestingly, most of the liquor trade in Punjab is controlled by individuals directly or indirectly linked to politicians.

Data compiled by the Excise Department reveals that in the past decade, the number of villages opposing liquor vends has come down from 140 to merely five. From 140 applications by panchayats in 2012-13, Punjab has received only five applications against liquor vends for the next fiscal. Information reveals that in 2012-13, as many as 140 applications were received and after scrutiny of these resolutions passed by the respective panchayats, the excise department had shut vends in 32 villages. In 20 other villages, these were shifted out of the village limits.

In 2013-14, the department received 77 resolutions, followed by 79 such resolutions in 2015-16. In 2016-17, as many as 92 panchayats passed resolutions and 81 vends were shut. During 2017-18, a total of 86 panchayats passed resolutions and 21 vends were shut. In a gradual decrease, only 15 village panchayats had applied for closing or shifting vends from their villages in the current fiscal. “Six out of these wanted to get these shifted outside the village and the other six wanted to get them shut,” said a senior excise official.

Meanwhile, for the upcoming financial year the department has received merely five such resolutions. “While three villages from the Jalandhar excise zone want the liquor vends to be shifted out of the village, two from Patiala zone want them shut,” said an official. “The department has a three-point agenda for accepting applications for the shutdown of these vends. The resolution by the panchayat should be passed before September 30 with a two-third majority, and no liquor smuggling case should be registered in that village,” said Punjab Excise Commissioner Varun Roojam.

Under the Panchayati Raj Act, a village body has to pass a resolution and inform the Punjab Excise and Taxation Department between April 1 and September 30 for restricting the sale of alcohol. A final decision to either shift or shut these vends is taken by March 31.

Many NGOs in Punjab working for an alcohol-free Punjab have demanded a complete ban on liquor sale as they claim that it is the ‘root cause’ of many diseases.

Cumbersome process behind decline

“A possible reason for the decline is the cumbersome process due to which not many village panchayats are keen to take up the matter. Sometimes even after a resolution is passed, the department doesn’t accept the request,” a source said

Another source said the main reason for drop in the number of resolutions was that a person in almost every household was consuming alcohol and in most villages, the ones who opposed vends faced opposition from villagers