Now, Manish Tewari questions Congress chief's election process

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 31

After G23 leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma, another group member Manish Tewari on Wednesday questioned the procedure for the upcoming election to the post of Congress president asking how could there be a fair and free election without a publicly available electoral roll.

“Essence of a fair and free process is the names and addresses of the electors must be published on Congress website in a transparent way.

The entire list of electors should be on the party website. How can someone consider running if he or she does not know who electors are. If someone has to file his nomination and gets it proposed by 10 Congresspersons as is requirement, the central election authority can reject it saying they are not valid electors,” Tewari said on Twitter.

He said the election is not to be held for 28 state units and eight territorial units.

“Why should someone have to go to every PCC office in the country to find out who the electors are? This does not happen in a club election also with great respect. In interests of fairness and transparency I urge you to publish the names of electors on the party website,” Tewari said to election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry.

At the Sunday Congress Working Committee meeting, Anand Sharma had questioned the sanctity of electoral rolls raising the above concerns.

Azad quit the Congress on Friday terming the poll process a giant fraud and a sham.