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Home / Punjab / Now, no age-based tie-breaker for Punjab School Board rankings

Now, no age-based tie-breaker for Punjab School Board rankings

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:11 AM Jun 10, 2026 IST
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The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has abolished the practice of using date of birth as tie-breaker in examination rankings. Henceforth, the students securing identical marks in the board examinations will be awarded the same rank. This was announced by Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains on Tuesday.

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The decision was taken at a board meeting of the PSEB. The minister said the move came after some students raised the issue with Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann during the state-level "Sitare Zameen Te" function held on May 31. The CM had directed the PSEB to end the practice and implement a joint rank system for all students securing equal marks.

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Bains said this was a historic step towards student-centric education. The board has also cleared sweeping changes to question paper design, with an aim to curb cheating and end rote learning.

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