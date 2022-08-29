Now, patwaris may be re-employed in Punjab till age 67

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, August 28

Faced with a severe shortage of land revenue officers, the government is now mulling extension in age for re-employing retired officers from the present 65 years to 67.

If this happens, patwaris in Punjab will be the longest serving officials in the country on any post. Even the retirement age for judges of the Supreme Court is 65. It is only in exceptional cases that the retirement age after re-employment for higher members of the judiciary to different tribunals is beyond 65 years.

Top officials in the state Revenue Department said that the proposal to increase the age limit for retiring re-employed patwaris to 67 years had been sent to the Finance Department for approval. The department is also mulling increasing the monthly remuneration offered to these re-employed revenue officers from Rs 25,000 per month to Rs 35,000 per month. The practice to re-employ retired patwaris was started during the Congress government’s tenure.

Unfair move: assn It is unfair to recruit retired employees when the unemployment is so high. —Mohan Singh Bhedpura, Representative, All india kanungo assn Official word The decision to re-employ retired patwaris by raising the age bar and income is meant to fill maximum vacancies till new patwaris join and reduce inconvenience to the public. —Senior officer

This is being done to fill vacancies of patwaris in the department. Against 4,716 posts of patwari (which are now being re-organised along with the number of patwar circles to 3,660), only 1,700 patwaris are working in the state. The government has not only started the process to recruit new patwaris, but 800 patwaris are under training and will be joining their duties after a year and a half.

“Till the time we are unable to fill the vacant posts, we have no option but to re-recruit the retired patwaris. Earlier, we had kept the age bar for recruiting patwaris at 65 and were giving them Rs 25,000 per month as remuneration. However, we could manage to get only 200 retired patwaris. The decision to re-employ retired patwaris by raising the age bar and income is meant to fill maximum vacancies till new patwaris join and reduce inconvenience to the public,” said a senior officer of the department.

#supreme court