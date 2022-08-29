Now, patwaris may be re-employed in Punjab till age 67

Ruchika M Khanna
Chandigarh, August 28
Faced with a severe shortage of land revenue officers, the government is now mulling extension in age for re-employing retired officers from the present 65 years to 67.
If this happens, patwaris in Punjab will be the longest serving officials in the country on any post. Even the retirement age for judges of the Supreme Court is 65. It is only in exceptional cases that the retirement age after re-employment for higher members of the judiciary to different tribunals is beyond 65 years.
Top officials in the state Revenue Department said that the proposal to increase the age limit for retiring re-employed patwaris to 67 years had been sent to the Finance Department for approval. The department is also mulling increasing the monthly remuneration offered to these re-employed revenue officers from Rs 25,000 per month to Rs 35,000 per month. The practice to re-employ retired patwaris was started during the Congress government’s tenure.
Unfair move: assn
It is unfair to recruit retired employees when the unemployment is so high. —Mohan Singh Bhedpura, Representative, All india kanungo assn
Official word
The decision to re-employ retired patwaris by raising the age bar and income is meant to fill maximum vacancies till new patwaris join and reduce inconvenience to the public. —Senior officer
This is being done to fill vacancies of patwaris in the department. Against 4,716 posts of patwari (which are now being re-organised along with the number of patwar circles to 3,660), only 1,700 patwaris are working in the state. The government has not only started the process to recruit new patwaris, but 800 patwaris are under training and will be joining their duties after a year and a half.
“Till the time we are unable to fill the vacant posts, we have no option but to re-recruit the retired patwaris. Earlier, we had kept the age bar for recruiting patwaris at 65 and were giving them Rs 25,000 per month as remuneration. However, we could manage to get only 200 retired patwaris. The decision to re-employ retired patwaris by raising the age bar and income is meant to fill maximum vacancies till new patwaris join and reduce inconvenience to the public,” said a senior officer of the department.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level
Centre says UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pr...
Jharkhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’
Will be shifted to a resort in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a sta...
CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched
Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team co...
'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy
According to him, Kejriwal after becoming Delhi CM has lost ...
SC refuses to grant permission for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru
The top court was hearing an appeal filed by the Karnataka W...