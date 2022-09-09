Now, plot holders in Punjab to get NOC online within stipulated time

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, September 8

Hundreds of individual plot holders in illegal colonies, which have been either approved or awaiting approval, will be getting the no-objection certificate (NOC) within the stipulated time.

The NOC is required by the plot owners for the registration of their properties.

The move will enable the Local Government Department and the regional authorities under the Housing Department to clear the huge backlog of applications of the NOC seekers.

After coming to power, the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government had put a condition that no registries would take place without an NOC from a competent authority so that the plot holders were not cheated.

To help the plot holders, Mann had directed the secretaries of the two departments to work out a criteria for the issuance of NOCs to individual plot holders.

The Local Government Department and the Housing Department have jointly developed an online portal for the plot holders to apply. Depending upon the area, the application would be directed to either of the departments.

The online portal will enable the beneficiaries to upload the relevant documents and get the NOC after verification as per the laid down criteria. Applications of plots holders in colonies prior to March 19, 2018, will be entertained.

Sources said a 21-day deadline had been fixed by the Housing Department to issue the NOC. The Local Bodies Department had already started processing the NOC applications.

In the Local Government Department, the promoters who had failed to deposit the regular fee against the approval of their illegal colonies are being asked to clear their dues. Some had deposited 10 per cent, others 20 per cent or 30 per cent of the regularisation fee with the Local Government. By rough estimates, there are 15,000 to 20,000 illegal colonies.

Notably, the mushrooming of illegal colonies in the past without adhering to the norms of basic infrastructure had become a multi-dimensional problem. The AAP government has categorically denied bringing another policy to regularise the colonies that have come up after 2018.

