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Home / Punjab / Now, pro-Channi slogans raised at Congress event in Barnala despite calls for unity

Now, pro-Channi slogans raised at Congress event in Barnala despite calls for unity

The incident occurred in the presence of Raja Warring and AICC general secretary in charge of Punjab Bhupesh Baghel

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Barnala, Updated At : 01:38 PM Aug 02, 2026 IST
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Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, along with Barnala Congress MLA Kuldeep Singh Kala Dhillon, during the party's programme in Barnala on Sunday.
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A day after supporters of former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring clashed and raised slogans against each other in Sangrur and Patiala, fresh factionalism surfaced during the Congress' "Har Booth, Congress Mazboot" programme in Barnala on Sunday.

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The incident occurred in the presence of Raja Warring and AICC general secretary in charge of Punjab Bhupesh Baghel. Several senior leaders, including local MLA Kuldeep Singh Kala Dhillon, former ministers Brahm Mohindra, Raj Kumar Verka and Razia Sultana, were also present on the stage.

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As Congress leaders were addressing the gathering, a group of Channi supporters stood up and raised slogans in support of the former chief minister. Warring, in an attempt to maintain order, repeatedly appealed to the workers, saying, "Sara kamm kharaab ho jana hai. No Naara. (The whole effort will go to waste. No slogans.)"

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Kala Dhillon also stepped down from the stage and approached the gathering to pacify those raising slogans and bring the situation under control.

In his public address, Kala Dhillon, without naming anyone, said, "In every state, there are five or seven leaders who go to Delhi for discussions. They create their own narratives to suit themselves. At Indira Bhawan, they talk about strengthening the party, but when they come back here, they speak about cutting each other. We need to remain vigilant against such people."

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Razia Sultana said that anyone with a complaint should take it up with the party high command.

Notably, pro-Channi slogans were raised during Rahul Gandhi's rally in Barnala on February 28 too. Later, during his public address, Rahul Gandhi had publicly cautioned the party's Punjab leadership against factionalism, urging leaders to function as a united team or "be prepared to sit at home".

The Congress is scheduled to hold another "Har Booth, Congress Mazboot" programme in Mansa later in the evening as part of its organisational outreach campaign.

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