Now, recruitments in FCI under CBI scanner

Chandigarh, January 20
The CBI has widened the probe in the alleged nationwide scam of the Food Corporation of India (FCI).
Besides the ongoing inquiry related to the graft charges in the supply of substandard grains, the CBI is also suspecting a large-scale recruitment scam in the corporation.
This revelation has been made by the CBI while seeking further remand of three accused Rajeev Kumar Mishra, Deputy General Manager, and Ravinder Singh and Satish Kumar Verma in the case.
Arguing on behalf of the CBI, Narender Singh, Public Prosecutor, said it had also come to light during investigation that some more accused were also indulged in some illegal activities like the recruitment fraud in the FCI, systematic collection and distribution of collected gratification among the higher officers of the FCI/ministry.
Seeking five-day remand, he contended that during the course of investigation, searches were conducted at more than 100 places across India and incriminating documents and digital evidence were seized, which are being scrutinised.
On the other hand, the counsels of the accused opposed further remand and said that the unnecessary custody of the accused was being sought on the same grounds.
The CBI court further extended the remand of the accused for three more days.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees
The PM also virtually inaugurates model of proposed National...
Marry Kom to lead 5-member committee to probe allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
The government-appointed committee will also run day-to-day ...
Submarine INS Vagir commissioned; Navy chief calls it lethal platform with formidable weapons, stealth tech
Has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited with tec...
Thousands of Indian IT professionals now jobless scrambling for options to stay in US
According to The Washington Post, nearly 200,000 IT workers ...
Army Chief Manoj Pande visits forward posts along LAC in eastern Arunachal Pradesh
Indian and Chinese troops are locked in an over 32-month sta...