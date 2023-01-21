Now, recruitments in FCI under CBI scanner

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 20

The CBI has widened the probe in the alleged nationwide scam of the Food Corporation of India (FCI).

Besides the ongoing inquiry related to the graft charges in the supply of substandard grains, the CBI is also suspecting a large-scale recruitment scam in the corporation.

This revelation has been made by the CBI while seeking further remand of three accused Rajeev Kumar Mishra, Deputy General Manager, and Ravinder Singh and Satish Kumar Verma in the case.

Arguing on behalf of the CBI, Narender Singh, Public Prosecutor, said it had also come to light during investigation that some more accused were also indulged in some illegal activities like the recruitment fraud in the FCI, systematic collection and distribution of collected gratification among the higher officers of the FCI/ministry.

Seeking five-day remand, he contended that during the course of investigation, searches were conducted at more than 100 places across India and incriminating documents and digital evidence were seized, which are being scrutinised.

On the other hand, the counsels of the accused opposed further remand and said that the unnecessary custody of the accused was being sought on the same grounds.

The CBI court further extended the remand of the accused for three more days.

