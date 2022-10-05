Now, retired patwaris to be hired in Punjab till 67

Tribune News Service

Moga, October 4

After seeking approval from the Finance Department, the Revenue Department today asked all the Deputy Commissioners to go ahead with the recruitment of retired patwaris and kanungos by enhancing the maximum age limit to 67 years.

Facing with a severe shortage of land revenue officers, the state government in August decided to recruit 1,766 retired patwaris and kanungos, but the maximum age limit was fixed at 64 years.

It may be mentioned that the practice to re-employ retired patwaris was started by former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh during his tenure.

As per the orders issued late in the evening today, the salary of retired employees on a contract basis has been increased from Rs 25,000 per month to Rs 35,000 per month.

#Moga