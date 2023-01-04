Now, shell out more labour cess for house construction in Punjab

Rajmeet Singh
Chandigarh, January 3
Planning to construct a new house in Punjab, be prepared to shell out more labour cess.
From January 1, the Housing and Urban Development Department and the Local Government Department have been asked to impose labour cess at Rs 1,100 per sq ft instead of the previous Rs 900 per sq ft.
In the state, 1 per cent is charged as labour cess as the cost of constructed area specified by the Labour Department. “Previously, the cost of the construction was Rs 900 per sq ft. With the cost going up, the Public Works Department has calculated the cost at Rs 1,100 per sq ft,” said a senior functionary of the Housing Department.
Both government departments impose the cess at the time of passing of the layout plans. “For the 1,000 sq ft covered area, cess will now come to around Rs 11,000 instead of Rs 9,000 earlier. It will burden those going for large covered areas and big size plot, especially the commercial,” pointed out a Local Government official.
The decision to increase the cess was taken at a recent meeting of the Punjab Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board. The Housing and Local Government Department have asked its field offices to start imposing the new cess rate. The cess is also charged from government agencies undertaking works.
Collected Rs 1,254 cr
- In the financial year 2021-2022, a labour cess of near Rs 194 crore was collected
- The total collection from labour cess has been over Rs 1,254 crore till now
- The Punjab Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board recently took the decision to increase the cess
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
SYL meet: Punjab doesn't have a single drop of water to share with Haryana, says CM Bhagwant Mann
‘More than 78 per cent of 150 blocks in Punjab are in extrem...
President gives assent to Gujarat Bill that gives police power to take action against protesters
Bill seeks to make any violation of prohibitory orders issue...
Government approves Rs 19,744 crore National Green Hydrogen Mission; envisages Rs 8 lakh-crore investment
The Mission will facilitate demand creation, production, uti...
Attacks on civilians: Centre decides to deploy 18 companies of CRPF in Jammu region
Intelligence inputs indicate possible fresh attacks on civil...
Delhi car-drag horror: Anjali’s family rejects her ‘friend’ Nidhi’s claims; cops question 7 men who were at New Year party with them
Incident an example of extreme brutality, says Delhi Deputy ...