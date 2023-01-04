Now, shell out more labour cess for house construction in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, January 3

Planning to construct a new house in Punjab, be prepared to shell out more labour cess.

From January 1, the Housing and Urban Development Department and the Local Government Department have been asked to impose labour cess at Rs 1,100 per sq ft instead of the previous Rs 900 per sq ft.

In the state, 1 per cent is charged as labour cess as the cost of constructed area specified by the Labour Department. “Previously, the cost of the construction was Rs 900 per sq ft. With the cost going up, the Public Works Department has calculated the cost at Rs 1,100 per sq ft,” said a senior functionary of the Housing Department.

Both government departments impose the cess at the time of passing of the layout plans. “For the 1,000 sq ft covered area, cess will now come to around Rs 11,000 instead of Rs 9,000 earlier. It will burden those going for large covered areas and big size plot, especially the commercial,” pointed out a Local Government official.

The decision to increase the cess was taken at a recent meeting of the Punjab Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board. The Housing and Local Government Department have asked its field offices to start imposing the new cess rate. The cess is also charged from government agencies undertaking works.

Collected Rs 1,254 cr