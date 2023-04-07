Now, Special DGP-led panel to probe Lawrence Bishnoi's interviews

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 6

Special DGP Kuldeep Singh and ADGP (Jails) B Chandra Shekhar will probe how two interviews of category-A gangster Lawrence Bishnoi were conducted allegedly from inside the Bathinda Jail.

Earlier, Home Secretary Anurag Verma and the ADGP (Jails) had been asked to probe the interviews. However, as the panel has to be headed by a police official, a new one has been set up.

Chief Secretary VK Janjua has issued orders about the new panel asking it to report within 15 days. The order was issued on March 29.

The government suffered a major embarrassment due to the interviews. The first was aired on March 15 and the second two days later. The officials claimed after the first interview that it was not conducted in the Bathinda jail. They said Bishnoi’s look did not match with his current hair and beard style in the jail. However, the second interview showed Bishnoi in his latest look after which there was no response by the police or the Jails Department.

