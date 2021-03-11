Now, video of cop extorting money surfaces

Jalandhar, May 11
Just a day after two cops of Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur, were arrested for supplying drugs on the campus, another video of an ASI posted at Bhargo Camp seen taking bribe from a peddler for allowing him to run the trade has gone viral.
The video seems to be six months old as the cop can be seen wearing a jacket. The ASI is seen seated on a bike outside a house as he talks to a man seeking his monthly extortion amount from him. A boy standing with him goes inside and gets the money which the ASI puts in his pocket.
Camp SHO Baljinder Singh said, “It certainly is an old video, but we are trying to identify both the ASI as well as the man who is paying him money. We have been able to get the registration number of the bike, but the ASI whom we suspected to be involved does not own a motorcycle with the same number.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court puts sedition law on hold
Says it expects Centre, states not to file fresh cases under...
Split Delhi High Court verdict on marital rape
Division Bench of Justice Rajiv Shakdher and Justice Hari Sh...
Wheat output dips, experts for cap on exports
Flour prices up, say beware of private players
FCRA violations: 6 MHA officials among 14 held; Rs 3.21 cr seized
They indulged in corrupt practices as regards NGO’s FCRA reg...