Now, video of cop extorting money surfaces

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 11

Just a day after two cops of Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur, were arrested for supplying drugs on the campus, another video of an ASI posted at Bhargo Camp seen taking bribe from a peddler for allowing him to run the trade has gone viral.

The video seems to be six months old as the cop can be seen wearing a jacket. The ASI is seen seated on a bike outside a house as he talks to a man seeking his monthly extortion amount from him. A boy standing with him goes inside and gets the money which the ASI puts in his pocket.

Camp SHO Baljinder Singh said, “It certainly is an old video, but we are trying to identify both the ASI as well as the man who is paying him money. We have been able to get the registration number of the bike, but the ASI whom we suspected to be involved does not own a motorcycle with the same number.”