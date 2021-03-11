NPAs of banks under agri sector down by Rs 863 crore

Tribune News Service

Vijay C Roy

Chandigarh, August 18

The non-performing assets (NPAs) of banks in Punjab under the agriculture sector have decreased by Rs 863 crore during the last one year, clearly reflecting that the sector has been least impacted by the pandemic.

According to data, as on June 30, the NPAs of banks in the state under agriculture loans were Rs 9,451 crore, which was 11.26 per cent of total agriculture advances outstanding. While, a year ago (as on June 30, 2021), these were 13.27 per cent or Rs 10,314 crore of the total outstanding amount. The decline in the NPAs, clearly states improvement in agriculture sector’s loan recovery.

Also, the NPA level as a percentage of total advances declined from 3.51 per cent in June 2021 to 2.99 per cent in June 2022. The total outstanding agriculture advances in Punjab were to the tune of

Rs 83,963 crore as on June 30 as against Rs 77,753 crore in corresponding period of previous year. According to State Level Bankers’ Committee data, at 29.6 per cent of the total advances under agriculture sector, the NPAs of Indian Bank were highest among all other banks followed by the Bank of India (26 per cent) and Punjab National Bank (25.72 per cent).

According to sources, the NPAs of public sector banks were higher because they have huge exposure to the loans compared to others.

Agriculture and allied sector are a source of livelihood for 26 per cent of the working population in the state. The decline in the NPAs clearly reflects that farmers’ earning was least impacted during the period. The development assumes significance, as in many states the NPAs under the agriculture sector are increasing. For example, in June this year, the Reserve Bank of India had shown concern over the increase in NPAs under agriculture loan in Haryana. Perturbed over the issue, it had asked the bankers to ensure effective monitoring of NPAs and reduction in their levels by taking appropriate steps in this regard. According to bankers, unsustainable credit growth in the sector can pose risk to the system

11.26% of outstanding agriculture advances

