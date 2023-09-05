NRI abducted by woman from Ludhiana, rescued

Praful Chander Nagpal

Fazilka, September 4

A US-based NRI, who was kidnapped by his former woman employee and her accomplices from Ludhiana on September 3, was rescued today by the Fazilka police.

The accused allegedly sought a ransom of Rs 20 crore to release the NRI.

SSP Manjeet Singh Dhesi said Gurwinder Singh and his sister-in-law Ramandeep Sohi, residents of Shama Khanka village in Jalalabad, allegedly abducted NRI Nachhatar Singh from a parking lot of a hotel in Ludhiana.

Sohi had once worked at a grocery store of Nachhatar in California, the SSP said.

As Nachhatar stepped out of the hotel, the accused abducted the NRI at a gunpoint and took him to Fazilka.

Dhesi said the accused kept the NRI at different places and finally took him to a house situated at MC Colony, Fazilka.

The SSP said the accused reportedly thrashed the NRI and recorded his naked video to extort Rs 20 crore for his release.

The NRI’s brother-in-law Shingara Singh of Muktsar district informed the police about the kidnapping incident on the evening of September 3, which conducted raids at several places to rescue the victim and nab the accused.

The NRI had reached India on August 26 and was scheduled to return to the US on September 5.

The police have seized four pistols and 17 cartridges from Gurwinder, Sohi and their another companion Sunil Kumar, alias Sonu. The SSP said Gurwinder had been already facing 10 criminal cases. Dhesi said the NRI had been admitted to the Fazilka Civil Hospital.

