NRI attacked in Jagraon, shots fired into the air

Ludhiana, January 24

Several persons attacked a Hong Kong-based NRI, who is a native of Jagraon. The assailants reportedly fired in the air to intimidate him.

The police have registered a case against Deepinder Singh, alias Deepa of Barnala, Kulwinder Singh of Jagraon and five unknown persons.

Complainant Inderjit Singh claimed that the accused used to be his good friends and he often helped them financially.

“On January 22, the duo called me and asked for a huge sum of money. When I refused, the accused threatened to kill me and my family. Later, they along with their five aides came to my house and attacked me. After I raised alarm, the accused fled in their SUV,” alleged the complainant.

Inderjit alleged, “As I was informing about the incident to the police personnel, they came back and started firing in the air to intimidate me. Before cops could catch them, they fled towards Malak Chowk.”

DSP Satwinder Singh Virk said the accused had not demanded extortion from the NRI and the former had old dispute with the complainant.

The DSP stated that they had launched a probe and raids were being conducted to nab the assailants.

