NRI funds being returned, says Punjab Govt

Jalandhar, December 28

On the issue of using NRI Sabha funds for organising the “NRI Punjabian Nal Milni” event, Principal Secretary (NRI Affairs) JM Balamurgan on Wednesday said the money which had been spent on the function was already being returned by the government.

In a written statement, he clarified, “The money, which has been duly approved by the government under Section 18 (A) of the bylaws from the NRI Sabha to meet the expenses on all arrangements at the different venues, is already being reimbursed by the government.”

He said the programme was aimed at redressing the grievances of NRIs speedily, one of the objectives of the NRI Sabha.

“It is also clarified that the NRI Sabha is not an NGO but a society which is duly registered under the Societies Registration Act, 1860, with the approval of the government,” his statement read.