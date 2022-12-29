NRI funds being returned, says Punjab Govt

Jalandhar, December 28
On the issue of using NRI Sabha funds for organising the “NRI Punjabian Nal Milni” event, Principal Secretary (NRI Affairs) JM Balamurgan on Wednesday said the money which had been spent on the function was already being returned by the government.
In a written statement, he clarified, “The money, which has been duly approved by the government under Section 18 (A) of the bylaws from the NRI Sabha to meet the expenses on all arrangements at the different venues, is already being reimbursed by the government.”
He said the programme was aimed at redressing the grievances of NRIs speedily, one of the objectives of the NRI Sabha.
“It is also clarified that the NRI Sabha is not an NGO but a society which is duly registered under the Societies Registration Act, 1860, with the approval of the government,” his statement read.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India makes negative Covid report mandatory for flyers from China, 5 other places from January 1
They will have to upload the negative covid reports from RT-...
CBSE announces Class 10, Class 12 board exam dates
Class 12 exams to be held from February 15 to April 5 and Cl...
Drugs Control Organisation initiates probe in cough syrup-related deaths in Uzbekistan
Samples of allegedly contaminated cough syrups taken and sen...
Not invited to Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra; Congress, BJP are same: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav
RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary also unlikely to take part in the...
IAF successfully test-fires extended-range version of BrahMos air-launched missile
Missile achieves desired mission objectives in Bay of Bengal...