NRI kills nephew over land dispute in Punjab's Moga village

NRI kills nephew over land dispute in Punjab’s Moga village

On Saturday, an argument broke out between them in the fields, during which the accused allegedly fired multiple shots from his licensed revolver

Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Moga, Updated At : 06:22 PM Dec 06, 2025 IST
An NRI man allegedly shot his nephew dead and ran his vehicle over the body in Machhike village under the Nihal Singh Wala police station limits today. The accused, Bahadur Singh Sekhon, a US citizen, was arrested on the spot after villagers overpowered him while he attempted to flee.

Bahadur Singh had been embroiled in a longstanding land dispute with his nephew Deep Singh. On Saturday, an argument broke out between them in the fields, during which Bahadur Singh allegedly fired multiple shots from his licensed revolver. A bullet struck Deep Singh in the forehead, killing him instantly.

Eyewitnesses claimed that after the shooting, Bahadur Singh drove his vehicle over the victim’s body. He then rushed home to collect his passport, apparently intending to escape, but villagers surrounded his house and prevented him from fleeing. Police arrived and arrested him.

DSP Anbar Ali and SHO Nihal Singh Wala reached the scene and began an investigation. Deep Singh, the deceased, was the son of late former sarpanch Bahadur Singh Sekhon and worked as a commission agent. The accused, also involved in the commission agency business, frequently travelled between India and the US. Police have initiated further investigation, and the body has been sent for the postmortem examination.


