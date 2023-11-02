NRI kills wife in Kapurthala village, arrested while trying to flee country

Kapurthala, November 2
A Non-Resident Indian (NRI) was arrested from the Delhi airport by the Punjab Police on Thursday for allegedly killing his wife at a village here, a senior official said.
Sukhdev Singh allegedly killed his wife Harpreet Kaur by hitting her head on the floor of a room in his house at Sandhu Chatha village in Kapurthala district on October 31, police said. He had returned from Italy on October 30.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vatsala Gupta said Singh was arrested from the Delhi airport when he was fleeing the country after allegedly killing his wife.
They got married in 2007 and a few months ago, she went to Italy but returned soon, Gupta said and added that they used to accuse each other of infidelity.
The SSP said the accused had come to India with the intention of murdering his wife.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ICC World Cup: Shami takes fifer, Sri Lanka nine down in 358-run chase
Kohli and Gill weathered the storm adequately well to get th...
Cash-for-query case: Opposition members storm out of Lok Sabha Ethics Committee meet along with TMC MP Mahua Moitra
Congress MP and panel member alleges ethics committee chairp...
Mahua Moitra tried to create wrong narrative about Lok Sabha ethics panel proceedings: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey
Claims ‘no power’ can save Moitra after all the evidence pro...
Air pollution: Centre orders ban on non-essential construction work in Delhi-NCR as air quality enters 'severe' category
Delhi’s Air Quality Index stood at 402 at 5 pm on Thursday