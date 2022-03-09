NRI wife dupes Moga man of Rs 33 lakh, booked

Tribune News Service

Moga, March 8

Sukhwant Singh (28), a resident of Rattian village, has been duped of Rs 33 lakh by his wife who is settled in Canada.

The accused has been identified as Manmeet Kaur, a resident of Duneke village.

The duo got married on December 20, 2018. Sukhwant alleged that he spent Rs 33 lakh on the marriage and also funded her study in Canada.

He alleged Manmeet promised that after completion of her study and obtaining the work permit, she would call him to Canada.

Sukhwant said after three years, she started ignoring him. She stopped responding to my calls and off-late changed her mobile phone number as well, he said.

“I met my mother-in-law numerous times and requested to impress upon her daughter to complete the formalities for taking me to Canada, but, she expressed her inability to help me,” alleged Sukhwant.

Recently, Sukhwant lodged a complaint with the Moga SSP, who asked the SP (Investigations) to look into it the matter.

The police found Manmeet and her mother Karamjit Kaur prima-facie guilty of the allegations levelled against them by Sukhwant.

After seeking a legal advice from the district attorney, the police have registered a criminal case against Manmeet and her mother under Sections 420 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code.