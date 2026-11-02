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Home / Punjab / NRI woman stabbed to death in Ludhiana

NRI woman stabbed to death in Ludhiana

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 01:37 AM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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An NRI woman was allegedly stabbed to death at her residence in Vikas Nagar along the Pakhowal Road in Ludhiana on Sunday afternoon. The police have taken her husband into custody on the suspicion of murder.

The deceased was identified as Kamaljeet Kaur. She had returned from Australia four days ago, while her husband, Ravinder Singh, had come back two days earlier.

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The incident came to light when their son, Gagandeep Singh, returned home after his father sent him to buy blood pressure medicine and juice. He found his mother lying in a pool of blood in the bedroom and raised an alarm.

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According to the family, Ravinder Singh emerged from the kitchen after allegedly washing the sharp weapon used in the crime.

Gagandeep informed the neighbours and the police. Senior officers and a team from the Dugri police station reached the spot. Kamaljeet was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

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Gagandeep told the police that his father frequently quarrelled with his mother over suspicions about her character. He suspected the murder had been pre-planned, claiming his father had deliberately sent him out to buy household items before committing the crime.

Dugri SHO Inspector Gurmukh Singh said the victim had suffered multiple stab wounds. The injuries had severed internal veins, resulting in excessive blood loss and her death.

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