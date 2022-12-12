NRIs living in fear: Sunil Jakhar

Chandigarh, December 11
Senior BJP leader and former MP Sunil Jakhar has raised questions over the state government’s intent behind holding a meet of meet Non-Resident Indians (NRI) , especially in light of continued injustice, fear and trauma being faced by an NRI family in Amritsar at the hands of liquor mafia, which disrupted the wedding reception of their son.
Jakhar said, “It is shameless effrontery of the state government to advertise meetings with the NRIs on December 16 and 19. An NRI family attacked by liquor contractor’s goons still awaits justice.”
