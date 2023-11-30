NRSC alleges inaction over licence concerns

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 29

Kamal Soi, member, National Road Safety Council (NRSC), has alleged government inaction over his October 13 letter to CM Mann, in which he had raised “deep concern” over the process to issue driving licences in the state. Soi had appealed Mann to take appropriate steps in this matter.

The NRSC member said the AAP-led state government state was not serious enough to save the lives of people. The government appears to be in collusion with M/s Smart Chip, which has been running the Automated Driving Test Track (ADTT) in the state since 2016, he alleged.