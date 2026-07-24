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Home / Punjab / NSA no way to deal with protest: Shiromani Akali Dal

NSA no way to deal with protest: Shiromani Akali Dal

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 07:22 AM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) head Sukhbir Singh Badal today condemned the decision to impose the National Security Act (NSA) in Delhi amid the students’ protest over multiple paper leaks.

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He said, “This is no way to deal with a peaceful movement. Protesting students are our children and not terrorists. I appeal to the Lt Governor to withdraw this order immediately. Imposing the NSA is not the answer to the students’ protest.” He said, “Suppressing this movement by imposing the NSA will destroy the careers of students.”

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