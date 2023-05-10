NSG team in Amritsar to probe twin blasts, collects samples

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 9

A team of the National Security Guard (NSG), a counter-terrorism unit under the Ministry of Home Affairs, today visited the Heritage Street where two low-intensity blasts occurred within 30 hours.

On May 8, a team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had inspected the 20-metre stretch, which had been cordoned off.

The sleuths of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Mohali, had also collected samples from the spot, the results of which are awaited.

The police said it had not found any trigger device or detonator from the area that might have been used to carry out the blasts. The crude device was reportedly kept in a can of energy drink.

As twin blasts took place on the stretch leading to the Golden Temple and the Jallianwala Bagh, visited by thousands of people daily, heavy deployment of security personnel has been done to keep tabs on anti-social elements. Security pickets have also been set up on the rooftop of Saragarhi parking.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Dr Mehtab Singh said, “We are analysing the CCTV footage. The NSG and NIA have collected samples. The forensic teams are still there. We are waiting for the report.”

Sixteen CCTV cameras are installed on the Heritage Street. Ironically, except for the one camera, 100 m away from the blast site, none could capture anything.

Usually, heightened security is maintained in and around the Golden Temple every year ahead of the Operation Bluestar anniversary on June 6 to thwart any attempt by radical elements to disturb the law and order situation.

Meanwhile, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Harjinder Singh Dhami has demanded a probe and said that concrete steps should be taken to ensure peaceful atmosphere.

“The SGPC is ready to assist the government and the police. The investigating agencies are probing the incident. We hope that in-depth investigation will bring out the truth,” he said.

NCM for time-bound action

The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) has requested CM Bhagwant Mann to direct the authorities to take time-bound action into the twin blast. Such incidents could prevent devotees from undertaking pilgrimage to the shrine, so an expedious investigation should be ensured, it said.

FSL report awaited

