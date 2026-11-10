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Home / Punjab / NTAS dedicates monthly natak mela to Guru Tegh Bahadur

NTAS dedicates monthly natak mela to Guru Tegh Bahadur

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Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 01:32 AM Nov 10, 2026 IST
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A portrait of Guru Tegh Bahadur, as envisioned by artist RM Singh. FILE
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The National Theatre Arts Society (NTAS) organised its 291st monthly garden Diwali natak mela at Baradari Gardens here today. The programme was dedicated to the supreme sacrifice of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru. The event was organised in collaboration with the Sarbat Da Bhala Charitable Trust and the local unit of the Power Grid Corporation.

Social activist Vijay Mohan Gupta paid tributes to Guru Tegh Bahadur describing his supreme sacrifice for protecting the religious freedom as an extraordinary example of courage, humanity and religious tolerance.

The major attraction of the evening was Pandhi Nankanvi’s play Lakhi Shah Vanjara, in which 96-year-old Pran Sabharwal portrayed the title role. His emotionally charged performance earned a good response from the audience.

The participating artistes included Pran Sabharwal, Subhash Bhagat, Gopal Sharma, Amritpal Singh, Anju Saini, Pooja Rani, Paramjit Kaur, Simran Sarna, Khushdeep Kaur, Harpal Mann, Nirmal Singh, Kuldip Singh, and several child artistes.

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