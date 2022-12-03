Number of NRI courts in Punjab should be increased, says North-American Punjabi Association executive director

Chandigarh, December 3
The number of NRI courts in Punjab should be increased to ensure timely delivery of justice, said Satnam Singh Chahal, the executive director of North-American Punjabi Association (NAPA), on Saturday.
He said the Punjabi diaspora is excited about the NRI meetings in Jalandhar, Mohali, Ludhiana, Moga and Amritsar announced by the Punjab government to address their problems.
"This is the first time in the state that a government is trying to solve issues and concerns of the Punjabi diaspora at their doorstep. We will make sure that every participant is treated fairly and get his/her complaints addressed," Chahal said.
He said gang war is a cause of concern for the Punjabi diaspora and arms licences should be granted to those NRIs who feel insecure.
"Justice should not be delayed and the number of NRI courts should be increased to deliver justice in a time-bound manner," Chahal said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IMF says it fully supports India's G20 agenda
India formally assumed the G20 Presidency on Thursday
Spouses of open work permit holders now eligible to work in Canada; Indians to benefit
The move will allow more than 200,000 workers who have famil...
BSF seizes 7.5kg heroin dropped by Pakistani drone in Punjab’s Fazilka
The BSF personnel open fire after noticing the movement of t...
Student and driver killed as school bus collides with truck in Punjab's Tarn Taran
Mishap occurs because of dense fog
Hyderabad university professor arrested for misbehaving with foreign student
The 62-year-old man is booked for allegedly outraging the wo...