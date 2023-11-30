Nursing staff protest enters fourth day in Bathinda

Bathinda, November 29
The sit-in protest by the nursing staff that began on November 26 over the demands of nursing officers at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bathinda, continued here for the fourth day on Wednesday.
According to them, only five nursing officers were called for a meeting held to discuss their demands.
A lengthy discussion took place between the AIIMS authorities and the protesting nursing staff but nothing concrete emerged from it.
