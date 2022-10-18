Nutrition security must for kids: MoS Ramdas Athawale

Moga, October 17
Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale was in the district on Monday to review the works done under the Aspirational Districts Programme. Currently, Moga is ranked as the 26th best district in the country under the programme. DC Kulwant Singh, SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana and other officials were present in the meeting.
Deliberating on the mechanism of the programme, the minister said the districts were encouraged to first catch up with the best district within their state and subsequently, aspire to become one of the best in the country by competing with and learning from others.
“Moga is one of the 112 districts in the country, which have been selected under the programme and is performing well on all parameters of the scheme,” he said.
The MoS praised farmers for producing foodgrains and stressed upon the need to make them aware about the technological innovations for sustainable agriculture growth. He said, “Punjab is known for feeding the entire country, therefore, every child of the district should get nutrition security.”
He expressed concern over the decrease in the groundwater level in Punjab and said farmers should get out of paddy-wheat cycle and adopt crop diversification to save the biodiversity and environment. He also appealed to the farmers not to burn stubble.
