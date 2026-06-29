Objectionable video sparks ruckus at Mohali gurdwara, 1 hurt

A ruckus broke out between two Nihang sects after the felicitation ceremony at Gurdwara Singh Shaheedan, Sohana.

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Initial reports said Baba Jasdeep Singh was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon. Baba Jasdeep had led the Nihang jatha to Uttarakhand to negotiate following the June 16 Karnaprayag clash.

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Sources said the dispute stemmed from an objectionable video allegedly involving Baba Jasdeep Singh. A senior Tarna Dal functionary, speaking anonymously, claimed the video was circulated among sect leaders, who had promised to question him, but failed to act.

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“As the programme ended, Baba’s supporters manhandled a follower of the opposite sect, one of the complainants in the matter, leaving him injured,” the functionary said.

When asked about the injured supporter not being in “sabat soorat” (complete Sikh code of conduct) or wearing Nihang attire, the functionary said, “He is in the process of adopting Sikhism.”

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The gurdwara management committee intervened quickly and defused the situation. No official police statement has been issued, as no complaint has been filed by either side.