Of 11.2 lakh cotton seed packs sold, 2.6 lakh ‘untraceable’ in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, June 23

Around 2.61 lakh packets of cotton seeds were sold in excess of the seeds actually used to cultivate cotton on 4,32,434 acres in the state. How and where those packets of seeds were diverted or sold has flummoxed the state Agriculture Department.

In all, 11.25 lakh packets of cotton seeds have been sold in the state this year. Considering the fact that two packets of seeds are used per acre, the actual usage of seeds on 4,32,434 acres can be only 8.64 lakh packets. The question is where the remaining 2.61 lakh packets of seeds have gone.

Agriculture Department officials maintain that re-sowing of cotton was done on 62,500 acres, requiring around 1.25 lakh packets of seeds. But there is no answer for the “missing 1.36 lakh packets”.

Director (Agriculture) Gurvinder Singh told The Tribune that many farmers, who also own land in neighbouring cotton belts of Haryana and Rajasthan, could have bought those 1.36 lakh packets of cotton seed from Punjab.

To promote diversification, the Aam Aadmi Party government in the state announced to give a subsidy of 33 per cent on cotton seeds in March this year. Against a price of Rs 853 per packet, Rs 281 per packet was given as subsidy.

The Agriculture Director claims that 91,316 farmers had applied for getting subsidised seeds for use on 3,38,345 acres. This would mean that 6,76,690 packets of seeds were sold at subsidised rates. “Since the use of subsidised seed is on lesser area (3.38 lakh acres) than the area under cotton cultivation (4.32 lakh acres), there is no possibility of the subsidised seeds being diverted to other states. Re-sowing on some areas might have been done thrice,” he said.

Despite giving subsidy on seeds, the area under cotton cultivation in the state remained the lowest this year. Last year, cotton was sown on 5.95 lakh acres and 4.54 lakh bales of cotton were produced. However, frequent attacks by bollworm and poor quality seeds resulted in losses to the farmers. Their “economic disinterest” in cotton cultivation is jeopardising the state government’s ambitious crop diversification plan.

4.32L acres under cotton cultivation