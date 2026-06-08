Officers' Colony in Ferozepur slips into neglect as dilapidated quarters, broken roads raise safety concerns

In an ironic situation, the place that, over the years, has remained a hub of bureaucracy and governance, with most of the senior civil, police, and judicial officers staying here, today portrays a dismal picture of apathy and neglect.

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Once the most powerful address, the Officers' Colony, situated in the heart of Ferozepur district headquarters, is in ruins, with several houses in a dilapidated state, and many have already collapsed or been declared condemned.

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Even those dwellings still occupied are crying for maintenance, while broken roads, overflowing sewer water and security concerns continue to plague this prestigious residential locality.

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This colony houses government quarters allotted to judicial officers, civil and police officials, besides employees of various departments. Earlier considered as the safest and most sought-after residential localities, the area has witnessed steady deterioration over the years due to a lack of upkeep and official attention.

As per the information, at least 14 houses have been declared unsafe. However, residents claim the actual number of severely damaged structures was much higher.

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Several abandoned and condemned quarters have reportedly become hideouts for anti-social elements, while incidents of theft have become increasingly common. Residents allege that thieves operate without fear and often target vacant government accommodations.

The "poor" condition of the colony has also discouraged many newly posted officers from opting for government accommodation. Instead, several officials are compelled to rent private houses in the city or stay at the Circuit House, resulting in additional expenditure from the public exchequer through house rent allowances.

The approach roads to the colony are riddled with potholes, while sewerage blockages frequently lead to stagnant water accumulating on roads, including stretches near the official residence of the SDM. Residents say the problem worsens during the monsoon season, making movement difficult.

Gurnam Singh, a long-time resident of the colony, said that thefts have become so frequent that even water taps installed in government quarters are not spared. He pointed out that there was neither a police post nor adequate security arrangements in the area.

Another resident, Gurpreet Singh, said both roads leading to the colony are in a deplorable condition and that vacant quarters often attract undesirable elements.

Residents have urged the administration to take immediate steps to repair roads, improve street lighting, secure abandoned buildings and undertake comprehensive maintenance of the government quarters before the situation deteriorates further.

When contacted, SDM Abhishek Sharma said he would look into the matter and assured that necessary action would be taken.