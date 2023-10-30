Officers' shortage hits work in Fazilka

Praful Chander Nagpal

Fazilka, October 29

Fazilka district is facing an acute shortage of senior officials in the district headquarters and several departments are being run by officers posted in other districts, who have been given additional charges in the district.

According to information gathered by The Tribune, both posts of Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADCs) are lying vacant. ADC (General) Avneet Kaur is on maternity leave while ADC (Development) Amit Panchal has been transferred from Fazilka.

The Assistant Commissioner (General) who used to assist the Deputy Commissioner (DC) in routine matters was also shifted a few days ago. Field Officer, who represents the Chief Minister in every district, has not been posted in Fazilka after the recent transfers.

Many given additional charge for dist Assistant Commissioner (Labour), District Town Planner, Deputy Director, Dairy Development, Executive Engineer, PWD, Construction Division-2, all posted at Ferozepur

Deputy Director, Sainik Welfare Board, Chandigarh

District Welfare Officer, Deputy Director (Fisheries), Executive Engineer, Panchayati Raj, posted at Muktsar

Executive Officer, Improvement Trust, Bathinda

Fazilka SDM is also on medical leave for 15 days while the post of the Jalalabad SDM has also been lying vacant after SDM Ravinder Arora was transferred to Abohar. Tehsildar posts in Fazilka and Jalalabad are also vacant.

Fazilka Deputy Commissioner Senu Duggal is the lone officer holding the fort in the district. Assistant Commissioner (Labour), District Town Planner, Deputy Director, Dairy Development, Executive Engineer, PWD, Construction Division-2, posted at Ferozepur have been given the additional charge of Fazilka.

A senior officer, requesting anonymity, said it was very difficult for the few remaining officers to run the show. It was especially tough during the season of paddy purchase and to implement social programmes launched by the Central and the state governments.

