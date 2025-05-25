Officers to be accountable for road maintenance

Punjab Local Government Minister Ravjot Singh has launched a new initiative for the maintenance of urban infrastructure through fixing of direct accountability of officers.

The minister unveiled the “Punjab Road Cleanliness Mission” that will assign road segments to Class-I officers across the state for daily monitoring and maintenance oversight.

“This initiative marks a paradigm shift from traditional governance to accountability-driven administration,” he said.

The minister said each Class-I officer, including deputy commissioners, municipal commissioners, will be assigned approximately 10 km road stretches.