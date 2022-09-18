Officers told to clear grain markets of encroachments

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 17

To take stock of the preparations for paddy procurement, Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal held a meeting with Mandi Board officials and Market Committee secretaries at Mandi Board Bhawan here.

The authorities said officials from the head office and field staff would be deployed for the smooth procurement of paddy.

Dhaliwal asked Additional Chief Secretary (Agriculture) Sarvjit Singh and Mandi Board Secretary Ravi Bhagat to stay in touch with the DCs to make arrangements for procurement at the 1,806 purchase centres across the state.

The minister directed the officials to run a special campaign for clearing all encroachments from grain markets. He also asked them to make arrangements for farmers and other stakeholders such as drinking water, proper lighting and clean toilets.