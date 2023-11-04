Official 'attacked' in Ropar, two held

Tribune News Service

Ropar, November 3

The police have arrested two persons for allegedly attacking Gursharan Singh, office superintendent at the office of Divisional Commissioner, here today. The “attack” left the official seriously injured.

The suspects, identified as Surinder Kumar and Kulwinder Singh of Banga in Nawanshahr district, claimed that they were journalists from electronic media.

The two suspects started asking questions about a case sent by the Nawanshahr district to the Commissioner and started filming inside the office.

When the official asked them to seek permission from authorities to film inside the office, one of them stabbed him with a paper puncture for file papers.

