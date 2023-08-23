Punjab: Officials asking for a cut in relief amount, alleges farm union

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, August 22

Amid claims of the government of fool-proof assessment of flood-affected crops, farmers of various villages have accused officials of harassing and forcing them for “commission” from compensation amount.

“The officials deputed for special assessment of flood-affected crops are harassing the farmers on flimsy grounds. We request the CM to send a special team from Chandigarh and talk to the farmers,” said

Rinku Moonak, Moonak block general secretary of the BKU Ugrahan alleged that despite asking repeatedly, officials were not sharing the guidelines for financial aid to farmers.

“We have no trust on a majority of local officials as all are working in connivance with each other. The CM should look into the matter the way assessment is being done,” he alleged.

Demanding the displaying of a list of those farmers whose crop damage had been assessed in every village at the earliest, farmers today protested in front of the SDM office. They announced to start indefinite protest if authorities failed to display the list and take action against officials, who are harassing flood-affected farmers. “The government should fulfil its promise and give aid to farmers at the earliest. But most important is transparency in its distribution and the CM should ensure that all affected farmers get the aid,” said Sukhdev Kadail, president of the Moonak block of the BKU Ugrahan.

SDM Suba Singh denied all allegations and said the assessment of crops was being done as per the directions of the government.

Mayhem in Sangrur district

38,000 acres of Paddy damaged in 30 villages

72 breaches in Ghaggar embankments

Process on to assess losses The road connectivity has been hit in the flood-ravaged districts. We are still in the process of assessing the losses, which have crossed Rs 179 crore. As soon as floodwaters recede, we will start work on a war-footing to restore connectivity. — Harbhajan Singh ETO, PWD minister

