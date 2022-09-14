Officials denying ex gratia relief sans valid reason: Kin

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, September 13

Call it lack of awareness on the part of the Punjab Government but despite submitting all documents and fulfilling the formalities, families of many labourers, who have died by suicide due to debt, have allegedly not received any financial aid so far.

“My husband ended his life in 2016 after he failed to repay the debt of Rs 2.50 lakh. He had taken a loan to build a one-room house. I have visited all senior officials concerned and submitted the required documents, but haven’t received any financial help from the government to date. Even the loan amount is increasing,” said Basant Kaur, a woman protesting near the CM’s residence here.

Members of various labour unions, including Zameen Prapati Sangharsh Committee, Punjab Khet Mazdoor Union, Dihati Mazdoor Sabha, Krantikari Pendu Mazdoor Union, Khet Mazdoor Sabha, Mazdoor Mukti Morcha and Pendu Mazdoor Union, are protesting near the CM’s residence here since Monday.

Another elderly woman, Satwant Kaur, alleged that the officials concerned had deliberately rejected her case for a financial aid of Rs 3 lakh. “A bag containing the required documents is still lying in my one-room house. I can produce the documents to prove that the officials concerned don’t check these properly before rejecting the cases,” alleged Baljeet Kaur, another protester.

Sources said the families of farmers and labourers who die by suicide get an ex gratia relief of Rs 3 lakh.

To take a final decision on granting the compensation to such families, the Punjab Government has formed committees at the district level. The committee includes deputy commissioner as its chairman, chief agriculture officer as the member secretary, and civil surgeon, district social security officer and SSP as its members. All applications must have a copy of the FIR registered under Section 174 of the CrPC at the police station concerned, autopsy report to prove suicide and the death certificate.