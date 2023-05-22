Officials failed to review guava orchard relief cases: Punjab Vigilance Bureau

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, May 21

The state government’s instructions to review the cases of compensation for orchards were ignored by officials of the Housing and Urban Development. The facts have come to light in the investigation being done by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau in the multi-crore guava orchard compensation scam.

The Vigilance Bureau had registered a case in the Rs 130 crore guava orchard compensation ‘scam’ involving revenue and horticulture officials for receiving compensation on the basis of forged documents for the land acquired by the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) in Bakarpur and adjoining villages between 2016 and 2020.

There are near 100 beneficiaries involving nearly 200 acres of land.

The Additional Chief Secretary in his office orders issued in March 3, 2022, pointed out that in some cases, the land owners, in view of the land acquisition, planted saplings and in connivance with officials and the land acquisition collector defrauded the government by way of high compensation. It was pointed out that in such cases, only price of saplings has to be paid. The same instructions were issued for tube wells that actually did not exist or dried up and were put on the surface only to get compensation.

A committee of GMADA officials had been constituted to list out trees, its girth, height, quantity of fruits in a year and potential loss before the orchard was relocated or regrown at a new place. The officials were asked to follow the guidelines while reviewing the cases in which the amount had been finalised or disbursed. The officials were also asked to recover any excess payment directly or from the plots to be given in land pooling.

In the Vigilance investigations, the name of the wife of an IAS officer has surfaced for receiving Rs 1.17 crore in the form of compensation for the guava orchard.

In 2019, the beneficiaries allegedly prepared a fake girdawari for showing ownership of guava orchards since 2016. A senior official said not only the documents were forged to show guava plantation from back date, the Centre’s guidelines were also misused to get higher compensation.

