 Officials on visit to fire sites in Sangrur face stiff opposition : The Tribune India

Officials on visit to fire sites in Sangrur face stiff opposition

Farmers form teams to block them | Less than 50% fields covered so far

Officials on visit to fire sites in Sangrur face stiff opposition

A farmer burns stubble in a field near Patiala on Friday. Tribune photo: Rajesh Sachar



Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, November 4

In the worst-affected district of Sangrur, officials of the Agriculture Department are facing problems in visiting stubble-burning sites as farmers have formed groups to oppose them. Through satellite, the department received information about 2,721 fire fires in the district till Thursday evening, but the officials have succeeded in visiting only 1,239 sites to date.

Revenue officials held ‘hostage’

  • Two officials of the Revenue Department were allegedly held hostage by farmers at Jeewanwala village in Faridkot
  • They had visited the field for an inspection after a report of stubble-burning in the village
  • After over 30 hours of ‘captivity’, the officials were ‘released’ on Friday evening when senior officials of the department and police reached the village
  • They assured the farmers that no legal action would be taken against them for burning stubble

Officials trying to inspect farms

Officials are trying to visit farm fire sites. Staff visit to the fields does not mean that they want to create problems for farmers. — Dr Amarjit Singh, Agri Development officer (enforcement)

Govt’s assurance

When the state govt had assured us that it would not take any action against farmers for setting fields on fire, how could officials act against us? Dharminder Pashore, BKU Ugrahan leader

Sell crop residue to biomass plants: DC

  • The Muktsar administration has appealed to farmers to sell stubble to biomass plants in the district as the units have so far stored just half of the required stock
  • Deputy Commissioner Vineet Kumar on Friday visited villages and said a physical verification of paddy stubble management machines would be done

State’s AQI better than Haryana’s: Ministers

  • Cabinet ministers Kuldeep Dhaliwal and Meet Hayer on Friday said to hide its failures, the Centre was accusing Punjab of spreading pollution by burning stubble
  • They said as per the CPCB, Punjab’s AQI was better than Haryana’s as many Haryana cities were among the first 10 cities in the list of the most polluted cities in India

“Like the Punjab Government, we have also formed village-level teams, which are waiting for the officials to oppose them. When the government had assured us that it will not take any action against farmers for setting their fields on fire, how could the officials act against us? We do not want to burn stubble, but do not have an alternative,” said Dharminder Pashore, BKU Ugrahan leader from Lehra block of the district.

Besides forming village-level teams, farmers have also created WhatsApp groups to share information about teams of officials visiting villages to inspect burnt stubble.

As per official details, of the 1,239 visited sites, officials have found 881 sites where stubble was not burnt. The authorities have imposed environmental compensation of Rs 8.70 lakh in 348 cases to date this season and have also made red entries in land records of farmers.

“I neither have the required machinery nor the finances to get machines on rent to manage stubble. I am compelled to burn crop residue. The government should understand that there are many more farmers like me, but officials of the Agriculture Department are threatening to take action against us,” said a farmer.

The fear of farmers’ opposition is keeping the officials at an arms distance from visiting the burnt. As many as 1,482 sites are yet to be visited by the officials in the district.

Senior officials of the department said machines were provided to farmers in the district. Last year, the authorities had given 6,856 machines to manage stubble, while this year, as many as 1,678 more machines were provided to farmers, taking the number of total machines to 8,534.

“Our officials are trying to visit the farm fire sites and appeal to farmers not to burn crop residue. Officials visit to the fields does not mean that they want to create problems for farmers,” said Dr Amarjit Singh, Agriculture Development Officer (Enforcement).

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Amritsar

Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri shot dead during protest in Amritsar

2
Trending

Pakistani actress promises to 'marry Zimbabwean guy' if they beat India in T20 World Cup

3
Nation

Supreme Court upholds amended employees' pension scheme with modifications; extends deadline to join it

4
Pollywood

Gangster-terrorist links: NIA questioning several famous Punjabi singers

5
Trending

See how a senior woman police officer in UP disguised herself to test local cops

6
Nation

Who is Isudan Gadhvi, AAP's Gujarat chief ministerial candidate?

7
Trending

Is this Rishi Sunak dancing 'shirtless' at Ibiza club? Viral video sets Internet on fire; has over 3.6 million views

8
Delhi

There should be no blame-game over stubble-burning in Punjab, will address issue by next year, say Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann

9
Amritsar

Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri shot dead in Amritsar

10
Trending

Priyanka Chopra was 'favoured' to become Miss World 2000 as the event had Indian sponsor, alleges former Miss Barbados

Don't Miss

View All
Pakistani actress promises to 'marry Zimbabwean guy' if they beat India in T20 World Cup
Trending

Pakistani actress promises to 'marry Zimbabwean guy' if they beat India in T20 World Cup

Chandigarh: 64-km Metro link proposed for tricity to decongest traffic
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: 64-km Metro link proposed for tricity to decongest traffic

Viral pictures shows Twitter employee sleeping on office floor after Musk’s takeover
Trending

Viral pictures shows Twitter employee sleeping on office floor after Musk's takeover

2.5-feet-tall Azeem Mansuri from UP finally meets his match; wanted Modi, Yogi to attend his wedding
Nation

Video: 2.5-ft-tall Azeem Mansuri from UP finally meets his match; wanted Modi, Yogi to attend his wedding

Canada announces new immigration plan, to admit 14.5L in next three yrs
World

Canada announces new immigration plan, to admit 14.5L in next three years

Sunny Deol not interested in ticket from Gurdaspur, BJP looks for his replacement
Punjab

Sunny Deol not interested in ticket from Gurdaspur, BJP looks for his replacement

‘Theek theek laga lo Elon bhai, Sarojini mei $2 mein mil jata hai’: Musk’s ‘Blue tick’ bargain for $8 triggers meme-fest on Twitter
Trending

'Theek theek laga lo Elon bhai, Sarojini mei $2 mein mil jata hai': Musk's 'Blue tick' bargain for $8 triggers meme-fest on Twitter

This was Neeraj Chopra’s epic reply to Europeans when asked if Indians have to return money parents spend on raising them
Sports

This was Neeraj Chopra's epic reply to Europeans when asked if Indians have to return money parents spend on raising them

Top News

Delhi, Punjab take responsibility for farm fires

Delhi, Punjab take responsibility for farm fires

Promise to resolve issue by next winter | Seek Centre’s supp...

India’s first voter Shyam Saran Negi dies at 106, two days after voting for Himachal Assembly polls in Kinnaur's Kalpa

India’s first voter Shyam Saran Negi dies at 106, two days after voting for Himachal Assembly polls in Kinnaur's Kalpa

Take urgent steps, Delhi Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena urges Punjab CM

Take urgent steps, Delhi Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena urges Punjab CM

Request you (Mann) to undertake substantive measures to cont...

Shiv Sena leader Suri shot dead in Amritsar

Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri shot dead in Amritsar

Trader held; initial probe hints at group rivalry

Spurious Drugs: Another drug fails test, Sonepat firm faces ban

Spurious drugs: Another drug fails test, Sonepat firm faces ban

Firm already under scanner over contaminated cough syrups li...


Cities

View All

Tension grips city after Suri’s murder

Tension grips city after Suri’s murder

Temple priest gets extortion message

Panthic bodies protest against missing saroops

Monkey haunts residents at Hathi Gate

For the women, by the women

Patwari, aide caught taking ~7,000 bribe

Patwari, aide caught taking Rs 7,000 bribe in Mansa

Sirhind canal water supply suspended, to hit sowing

PU must tap into potential, change status quo, says Vice-Prez Dhankhar

Panjab University must tap into potential, change status quo, says Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar

Lahore graduate oldest at Panjab University meet

VIP's visit spells chaos on Chandigarh roads

Chandigarh: PGI blacklists new chemist at GMSH

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s kin visit Chhatbir Zoo

Delhi, Punjab take responsibility for farm fires

Delhi, Punjab take responsibility for farm fires

50% staff to work from home; ‘Paryavaran Bus Service’ mooted

Take urgent steps, Delhi Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena urges Punjab CM

Delhi civic body poll on December 4

One held for stealing SUV

Bhogpur Sugar Mill to be functional soon

Bhogpur Sugar Mill to be functional soon

Ensure foolproof security for Parkash Purb: DC

Surprise checks at schools, anganwadis

Amritsar leader murder: Security beefed up in Jalandhar

Make use of anti-graft helpline, people urged

~7-lakh robbery case solved within 48 hours, five nabbed

Rs 7-lakh robbery case solved within 48 hours, five nabbed

Traders protest at Bhadaur House Market, AC Market

Two more test +ve

Ludhiana: Mill owner held for selling paddy from other states

Ludhiana-based industrialist Neeraj Saluja sent to judicial custody

Cash-strapped varsity faces ~100-cr annual salary burden

Cash-strapped varsity faces Rs 100-cr annual salary burden

Research pact signed

Health Minister pays surprise visit to Mata Kaushalya hospital

19 new dengue cases in 24 hrs, count 421

Squatters removed from footpaths