Officials on visit to fire sites in Sangrur face stiff opposition

In the worst-affected district of Sangrur, officials of the Agriculture Department are facing problems in visiting stubble-burning sites as farmers have formed groups to oppose them. Through satellite, the department received information about 2,721 fire fires in the district till Thursday evening, but the officials have succeeded in visiting only 1,239 sites to date.

Revenue officials held ‘hostage’ Two officials of the Revenue Department were allegedly held hostage by farmers at Jeewanwala village in Faridkot

They had visited the field for an inspection after a report of stubble-burning in the village

After over 30 hours of ‘captivity’, the officials were ‘released’ on Friday evening when senior officials of the department and police reached the village

They assured the farmers that no legal action would be taken against them for burning stubble Officials trying to inspect farms Officials are trying to visit farm fire sites. Staff visit to the fields does not mean that they want to create problems for farmers. — Dr Amarjit Singh, Agri Development officer (enforcement) Govt’s assurance When the state govt had assured us that it would not take any action against farmers for setting fields on fire, how could officials act against us? Dharminder Pashore, BKU Ugrahan leader Sell crop residue to biomass plants: DC The Muktsar administration has appealed to farmers to sell stubble to biomass plants in the district as the units have so far stored just half of the required stock

Deputy Commissioner Vineet Kumar on Friday visited villages and said a physical verification of paddy stubble management machines would be done State’s AQI better than Haryana’s: Ministers Cabinet ministers Kuldeep Dhaliwal and Meet Hayer on Friday said to hide its failures, the Centre was accusing Punjab of spreading pollution by burning stubble

They said as per the CPCB, Punjab’s AQI was better than Haryana’s as many Haryana cities were among the first 10 cities in the list of the most polluted cities in India

“Like the Punjab Government, we have also formed village-level teams, which are waiting for the officials to oppose them. When the government had assured us that it will not take any action against farmers for setting their fields on fire, how could the officials act against us? We do not want to burn stubble, but do not have an alternative,” said Dharminder Pashore, BKU Ugrahan leader from Lehra block of the district.

Besides forming village-level teams, farmers have also created WhatsApp groups to share information about teams of officials visiting villages to inspect burnt stubble.

As per official details, of the 1,239 visited sites, officials have found 881 sites where stubble was not burnt. The authorities have imposed environmental compensation of Rs 8.70 lakh in 348 cases to date this season and have also made red entries in land records of farmers.

“I neither have the required machinery nor the finances to get machines on rent to manage stubble. I am compelled to burn crop residue. The government should understand that there are many more farmers like me, but officials of the Agriculture Department are threatening to take action against us,” said a farmer.

The fear of farmers’ opposition is keeping the officials at an arms distance from visiting the burnt. As many as 1,482 sites are yet to be visited by the officials in the district.

Senior officials of the department said machines were provided to farmers in the district. Last year, the authorities had given 6,856 machines to manage stubble, while this year, as many as 1,678 more machines were provided to farmers, taking the number of total machines to 8,534.

“Our officials are trying to visit the farm fire sites and appeal to farmers not to burn crop residue. Officials visit to the fields does not mean that they want to create problems for farmers,” said Dr Amarjit Singh, Agriculture Development Officer (Enforcement).