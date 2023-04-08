Officials preparing girdawari reports from offices: Growers

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, April 7

Although assessment for damaged crops started many days ago, farmers of many villages are still waiting for government officials to conduct girdawari of their fields.

Farmers have alleged that officials are trying to prepare reports while sitting in their offices. A farmer from Channo village alleged that officials of the Revenue Department had procured his signatures on a blank paper to prepare the report of crop.

“As per my knowledge, no official has met farmers till now. In the Lehra subdivision, hailstorm and heavy rain have damaged standing wheat crop in several villages. Farmers are still waiting for officials to assess damage to their crops. Officials are preparing reports while sitting in offices. The government should look into the matter,” said Harjinder Singh of BKU (Ugrahan).