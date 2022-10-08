Officials raid sweet shops

Abohar, October 7
Ahead of Diwali, teams of the Food Safety and Taxation Departments today raided some sweetmeat shops.
Officials took samples of ‘khoya’- based and other sweets from some shops in different localities. They said these samples would be sent to labs and if eatables failed the test, sale of sweets would be banned.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
50kg heroin worth Rs 360 crore seized from Pakistani boat off Gujarat coast
The boat has six crew members and is being brought to the st...
10 die, 24 injured in Maharashtra’s Nashik as bus hits truck, catches fire
The private bus, a 'sleeper' coach, had around 30 passengers
Man arrested, hunt on to identify 2 more Indian students in Surrey Strawberry Hill incident in Canada
A media release mentions that on September 11, a Surrey RCMP...
CNG, piped cooking gas prices hiked by Rs 3
The Rs 3 per kg increase in CNG price is the first hike in r...
Spurious syrup: All five accused on bail, cops yet to file challan
12 kids died in Udhampur in Jan 2020