Officials under lens as Rs 1.9 cr meant for labourers bungled in Punjab

Karam Prakash

Patiala, November 3

After finding irregularities worth Rs 1.9 crore in the Punjab Labour Welfare Board funds, the Finance Department has directed the Labour Department to take action against erring officials. It has been learnt that officials of Bathinda, Moga, Mohali, Patiala and Sangrur are under the scanner.

The fraud was unearthed in a special audit of the Finance Department. “Action should be taken against erring officials. The amount, Rs 1.9 crore, should be recovered from ineligible beneficiaries and deposited in the Labour Welfare Fund,” reads the report of the inquiry officer (IO) to the Principal Secretary, Labour Department.

Notices issued We have already issued notices to officials and sought their replies. Action will be taken thereafter. —TPS Phoolka, PUNJAB LABOUR COMMISSIONER

In the report, which is said to be interim only, it has been stated that financial benefits were given to thousands of ineligible beneficiaries under various welfare schemes from 2013 to 2018. The report, which The Tribune has a copy of, has identified that financial benefits were given to underage girls for marriage, under the Shagun Scheme, ex gratia of Rs 3 lakh each was released to beneficiaries registered as construction worker after their death; financial help was given under scholarship scheme to construction workers not listed among beneficiaries.

The inquiry officer reportedly did not get cooperation during probe and raised an issue that “only selective records were provided by labour officials to the audit team”.

