Punjab officials under scanner for 14.9-acre project in Mohali

Chandigarh, November 16

The role of the Punjab Housing and Urban Department and Cooperation Department in connection with a housing project on 14.9 acres of prime land in Mohali during the previous Congress government has come under the scanner of Vigilance Bureau (VB).

The Vigilance has sought record from the Registrar Cooperative Societies and Housing Department in this regard. The case for final approval for the housing project on land owned by the Working Friends Housing Cooperative Society is pending with GMADA. After winning a case in the apex court against the acquisition of their land in 2015, the society sought permission from GMADA for a group housing project, but was denied as the project could be approved on a minimum 25 acres of land.

In 2020, the society entered into an agreement with a private builder for the construction of flats on seven acres. On March 3, 2021, The Registrar, Cooperative Societies, granted approval and subsequently seven acres of land was transferred to the builder before applying for the project layout approvals from GMADA.

During the tenure of CM Charanjit Singh Channi, the case for granting approval was taken up at a meeting of the Housing Department.

