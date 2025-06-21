DT
Officials warned against laxity in anti-flood efforts

Officials warned against laxity in anti-flood efforts

Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 07:15 AM Jun 21, 2025 IST
Patiala Divisional Commissioner Vinay Bublani on Friday said “no negligence would be tolerated” in the flood protection arrangements, particularly concerning Ghaggar, Tangri, Chhoti Nadi and Badi Nadi. Bublani said this while reviewing flood-prevention measures.The Tribune had on Friday highlighted how villagers living along the Ghaggar and other canals were worried ahead of the monsoon.

