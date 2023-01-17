 Officiating EO gets notice for ‘lapse in duty’ : The Tribune India

Officiating EO gets notice for ‘lapse in duty’



Tribune News Service

Ropar, January 16

Paying no attention to the overflowing sewage at a posh locality in Giani Zail Singh Nagar proved costly for a senior Municipal Council official when Ropar MLA Dinesh Chadha directed the authorities concerned to take departmental action against him. Following this, the Local Government Director issued show-cause notice to officiating Executive Officer (EO) Lakhbir Singh.

The main road of Giani Zail Singh Nagar has been inundated due to blockage in sewerage system since Saturday. No official bothered to look into complaints of local residents regarding blocked sewerage.

Ropar MLA Dinesh Chadha reached the spot at 9 am only to find that no civic body worker was there to take any remedial step. Officiating EO-cum-superintendent Lakhbir Singh reached neither his office nor the spot till 10 am.

Residents informed the MLA that they tried to lodge complaints with civic body officials but there was no helpline number available and the office was closed due to weekend. Later, Chadha apprised Local Government Director Uma Shankar about the situation and asked him to take action against erring official following which Lakhbir was issued a show-cause notice and asked to submit reply within 21 days.

