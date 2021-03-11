Offline classes in Punjab from May 15 to 31

Chandigarh, May 13
In keeping with demand from students and parents to schedule the summer holidays on the pattern of the previous years, the Education Department has decided to hold offline classes from May 15 to 31. The summer holidays have been scheduled from June 1 to 30. Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said it was demand of students to schedule summer holidays as before. He said timings of from primary school would be from 7 am to 11 am May 15 to 31.
