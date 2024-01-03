 Oil tanker catches fire on highway in Punjab’s Khanna, leads to panic : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Oil tanker catches fire on highway in Punjab’s Khanna, leads to panic

Oil tanker catches fire on highway in Punjab’s Khanna, leads to panic

No casualty is reported

Oil tanker catches fire on highway in Punjab’s Khanna, leads to panic

Stills from a video



Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 3

An oil tanker moving on the national highway in Khanna caught fire on Wednesday, leading to panic. 

Leaping flames were noticed on a flyover on the highway.

No casualty was reported, according to officials.

Upon receiving the information, the fire brigade teams reached at the scene, initiating operations to contain the blaze.

Khanna Fire Officer Yashpal Rai said the tanker was on its way from Jalandhar to Mandi Gobindgarh when the incident occurred.

He said there was fuel in the tanker. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, he said.

In response to the emergency, five fire tenders from Mandi Gobindgarh, Khanna and Samrala were pressed into service.

He said the fire was brought under control in half an hour.

