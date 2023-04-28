Old-age home inmates mourn loss

Tribune News Service

Archit Watts

Muktsar, April 27

While former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal’s one family was mourning his death at his residence today, his “second family” comprising nine elderly persons and three orphan kids, which is lesser known to the public, was mourning at an old-age home located on the Gaggar village road.

One of the inmates said, “Nobody except the Badal family is worried about us. God should have taken us instead of Badal Sahib. He was a ‘messiah’ for people like us.”

Darshana Devi, who has been living here for the past eight years, said, “Whenever Badal came to meet us, he always brought fruit and clothes for us. We are praying for the peace to the departed soul.”

Jagsir Singh (62) of Lehra Mohabbat village, who has been living here for the past four years, said, “We are praying to meet Badal Sahib in our next life. He was a noble soul. We were lucky that when our family abandoned us, Badal Sahib accepted us.”

Sixty-year-old Parveen Rani, who has been living here for the past 15 years, said, “We are unable to go to attend Badal Sahib’s last rites. Badal Sahib will always stay in our hearts.”

Badal was a chairman of this Old-Age Care Home Complex, Badal, which was inaugurated by then Vice-President Bhairon Singh Shekhawat in 2005.