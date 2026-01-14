Old building laws applicable till pendency of case

Days after the Punjab and Haryana High Court stayed operation of Punjab Unified Building Rules, 2025, provisions, Punjab Housing Department has clarified that the PUDA Building Rules 2021 will be applicable till the pendency of the litigation.

Housing and Urban Development Principal Secretary Vikas Garg in orders issued to the officials concerned said only those provisions from the 2025 rules consistent with the 2021 norms shall apply. The provision of allowing stilt-plus-four in new sectors and stilt-plus-three in old sectors remains stayed, as they were in contradiction with the 2021 rules.

“No construction of development activity which was violation of the 2021 rules would be regularize despite relaxation or provisions made in the 2025 rules,” the order stated.