Oman agents charged up to Rs 5L for return

Of the eight persons arrested by the Punjab Police on the basis of 18 FIRs lodged by Oman returnees, seven are women. With a wide network of agents, reportedly active even at the village level, across all districts, the police are investigating the use of cryptocurrency in the trafficking of women, who were starved and tortured by their buyers in the Arab nation.

Ferozepur SP and SIT head Randhir Kumar says crypto use hasn’t surfaced yet, but it can’t be ruled out

A senior police official says traffickers may use crypto to ‘erase’ records as the quantum of money exchanging hands is huge

The inter-state raids to track down the absconding agents have led the police mainly to two cities — Hyderabad and Delhi. Several of these women have alleged that they were pressured to pay Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh to agents in Dubai and Oman for their return to India. The police are also investigating whether a nexus was at work behind the spate of incidents.

Ferozepur SP Randhir Kumar, head of the special investigation team probing the Oman women trafficking cases, said, “The use of cryptocurrency cannot be ruled out, though its exchange hasn’t come to the fore yet.” So far, 24 women have been rescued from Oman and they have safely returned to India.

Eight arrests have been made in the 18 FIRs lodged across Punjab, including one each in Bathinda, Nawanshahr and Moga, two each in Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Tarn Taran, four in Hoshiarpur and five in Ferozepur. Of the eight arrests, two each have been made in Bathinda and Jalandhar and one each in Ferozepur, Moga, Ludhiana and Nawanshahr. Barring one man arrested in Bathinda, all others arrested are women agents.

Another senior police official said the cryptocurrency trail in the cases was being investigated as the currency didn't show up in records. With such a huge amount of money exchanging hands, it's tough to rule out the use of cryptocurrency, he said.

IG Kaustubh Sharma, the nodal officer for the probe, said, “Many women agents, previously working as domestic help, were asked by other agents to recruit women on a commission basis. The volume of people involved in the trade is very high. We are ascertaining whether a nexus is at work.”